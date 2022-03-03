Jesse Marsch's first Leeds United press conference every word: Bielsa, Bamford, Phillips, 49ers

“The Leipzig situation is difficult for me to explain clearly. It was, on paper, the right move, because it was inside of our company and in theory a similar type of playing style but then getting there and getting on the ground, I could see that a lot had changed from a lot of perspectives and I had major concerns from the start on whether the things that I wanted to implement were going to work. Unfortunately those feelings played themselves out but I was perfectly acceptable to say that this wasn’t going to work. I should also say that we had a Corona where everyone was hurt, I was in quarantine and before that time we were in fifth place, we had just beaten Dortmund and I could see that things were moving in a positive direction. And it fell apart. What I learned from that and this is why I applied to why I want to be here in Leeds is that what is most important is the connection of people and the similar mindsets on what we want to be and how he want to communicate and how we want to work every day and how we want to play, that that connection among people inside of a club and with the community is what’s most important and again, this is what led me to here.”