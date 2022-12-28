Jesse Marsch welcomes back important duo as Leeds United vs Manchester City team news revealed
Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch welcomes goalkeeper Illan Meslier back to the starting XI against Manchester City this evening
Leeds have been battling with illness and injury during the last couple of weeks ahead of their return to Premier League action tonight. The Whites have been without Illan Meslier for the best part of a month due to a bout of glandular fever, however the goalkeeper makes a return to the squad this evening having missed each of Leeds’ mid-season friendlies during the World Cup break.
Rasmus Kristensen made a premature World Cup exit with Denmark, returning to feature in Leeds’ friendlies versus Real Sociedad and AS Monaco. American pair Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams bowed out at the Round of 16, returning to Thorp Arch earlier this month however the latter is suspended for tonight’s encounter, while Aaronson misses out for an undisclosed reason.
Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville has scored four in his last four outings for the Whites but sustained a lower leg injury in the 2-1 friendly win versus Elche three weeks ago. He has since returned to training and joins up with Jesse Marsch’s group tonight.
Here is the full Leeds line-up, including substitutes, to face Pep Guardiola’s Man City.
Leeds United XI: Meslier, Kristensen, Cooper, Koch, Struijk, Roca, Forshaw, Greenwood, Gnonto, Aaronson, Rodrigo
Subs: Robles, Firpo, Llorente, Klich, Gyabi, Gelhardt, Harrison, Ayling, Summerville