Leeds have been battling with illness and injury during the last couple of weeks ahead of their return to Premier League action tonight. The Whites have been without Illan Meslier for the best part of a month due to a bout of glandular fever, however the goalkeeper makes a return to the squad this evening having missed each of Leeds’ mid-season friendlies during the World Cup break.

Rasmus Kristensen made a premature World Cup exit with Denmark, returning to feature in Leeds’ friendlies versus Real Sociedad and AS Monaco. American pair Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams bowed out at the Round of 16, returning to Thorp Arch earlier this month however the latter is suspended for tonight’s encounter, while Aaronson misses out for an undisclosed reason.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville has scored four in his last four outings for the Whites but sustained a lower leg injury in the 2-1 friendly win versus Elche three weeks ago. He has since returned to training and joins up with Jesse Marsch’s group tonight.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 21: Manager of Leeds United, Jesse Marsh looks on during the Friendly match between Leeds United and AS Monaco at Elland Road on December 21, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

Here is the full Leeds line-up, including substitutes, to face Pep Guardiola’s Man City.

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Kristensen, Cooper, Koch, Struijk, Roca, Forshaw, Greenwood, Gnonto, Aaronson, Rodrigo

Advertisement Hide Ad