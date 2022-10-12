Jesse Marsch hopes Leeds midfielder Brenden Aaronson can ‘have quicker solutions’ moving forward, after the American international was largely snuffed out during the second half at Selhurst Park last weekend.

Aaronson has begun life at Elland Road in good form, scoring his first Leeds goal in the 3-0 win over Chelsea, as well as playing a decisive role in the Whites’ 2-1 opening day victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

However, since the first month of the season, Aaronson has only been materially involved in one other Leeds goal.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 21: Brenden Aaronson of Leeds United during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Chelsea FC at Elland Road on August 21, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

That came at Selhurst Park last Sunday as the 21-year-old’s left-footed effort ricocheted off Crystal Palace’s far post and fell kindly to Pascal Struijk who stroked home for the game’s opening goal.

Aaronson’s bright start to the fixture in south London soon fizzled with the USMNT international having a decidedly lesser impact on proceedings during a more physical second half.

Following the Eagles’ comeback, head coach Marsch outlined his wish for the team as a whole, as well as his compatriot Aaronson."There's been games where we're much in control of the match for major portions, [but] we're not scoring enough goals,” Marsch told reporters. “So, we have to find a way to continue to be effective in the last third and when we're on top of matches, to capitalise.

"We're just not able to be dangerous enough,” he said.

"Most opponents are addressing him as someone that they need to keep track of tactically when they play,” the head coach said, referring to Aaronson.

"It means that he has to have quicker solutions sometimes, when we win balls or when he's in open space, that he can release balls and then get it maybe again and be very active with his movement.

"But listen, I think you're right, I thought he had a good match in general,” Marsch finished.