Jesse Marsch unclear on Leeds United January transfer possibility but praises prospect
Jesse Marsch says it's too early to comment on Mateusz Klich's Leeds United future, ahead of a potential January exit.
The Whites have received significant interest in the midfielder, who scored the winner in a 2-1 win over Elche in the centenary Trofeo Festa D'Elx on Thursday evening. Klich came on as a second half substitute and was one of the standout performers in a struggle of an evening for Leeds, before curling in a wonderstrike to win the game and the trophy.
Several of his team-mates embraced the match winner at full-time to congratulate him on the 87th minute goal, before he approached the away end to applaud the visiting supporters. Klich was then handed the trophy to show off to the Whites in attendance.
Marsch admitted in the summer that Klich's future was uncertain, but the Polish international stayed put to play at least some part in the Premier League campaign to date. His 188 minutes of top flight football were not enough to convince Poland boss Czesław Michniewicz to take the 32-year-old Elland Road promotion winner to the World Cup, and with the January transfer window around the corner it's possible that Klich's time in West Yorkshire could come to an end. Marsch is uncertain at this point but admits the subject has been broached.
"It's not totally clear yet," he said. "I think we should hold off on saying anything about that. Obviously, there's been some conversations but nothing's concrete yet, and obviously there's a lot of love for Mateusz in the group. He's an incredible person. So we like him."
The head coach was also asked about the status of young full-back Cody Drameh, who has impressed in training all week. Marsch said: "Obviously he has Luke ahead of him right now competing for that position, Rasmus as well, but Cody for me, has had his best time, his best two weeks he's ever had since I've been here have been the last two weeks. I think he's mentally he's pretty clear in his head and I think he's playing really well. So I'm really happy for him. We even considered starting him today because we think he's doing so well. So that's great to see."