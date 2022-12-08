Jesse Marsch unclear on Leeds United January transfer possibility but praises prospect

The Whites have received significant interest in the midfielder, who scored the winner in a 2-1 win over Elche in the centenary Trofeo Festa D'Elx on Thursday evening. Klich came on as a second half substitute and was one of the standout performers in a struggle of an evening for Leeds, before curling in a wonderstrike to win the game and the trophy.

Several of his team-mates embraced the match winner at full-time to congratulate him on the 87th minute goal, before he approached the away end to applaud the visiting supporters. Klich was then handed the trophy to show off to the Whites in attendance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marsch admitted in the summer that Klich's future was uncertain, but the Polish international stayed put to play at least some part in the Premier League campaign to date. His 188 minutes of top flight football were not enough to convince Poland boss Czesław Michniewicz to take the 32-year-old Elland Road promotion winner to the World Cup, and with the January transfer window around the corner it's possible that Klich's time in West Yorkshire could come to an end. Marsch is uncertain at this point but admits the subject has been broached.

PRAISE: From Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch for Whites pair.

"It's not totally clear yet," he said. "I think we should hold off on saying anything about that. Obviously, there's been some conversations but nothing's concrete yet, and obviously there's a lot of love for Mateusz in the group. He's an incredible person. So we like him."