Jesse Marsch signals Leeds United intent and season regret as Whites head to cup hosts Wolves
Whites boss Jesse Marsch has signalled a strong message of Leeds United's intent ahead of Wednesday’s Carabao Cup clash at Wolves amid newfound momentum before the World Cup break.
Marsch's side went eight games without a victory from August until the end of October but are now heading to Wednesday evening's third round Carabao Cup hosts Wolves seeking a third win on the spin. United ended their awful run with a brilliant 2-1 victory against Liverpool at Anfield and then produced an amazing comeback to secure a 4-3 win against Saturday's visitors Bournemouth having been 3-1 down.
Attention now turns to the EFL Cup last 32 before Saturday's Premier League trip to Tottenham Hotspur in what will be the last round of league games before a six-week pause to the season for the Qatar World Cup. Leeds are suddenly heading for the break with a spring in their step which March is determined to maintain, not just at Saturday's league hosts Spurs but also at Molineux in the Carabao Cup.
"I think it's almost a shame because we're finally getting a little bit of momentum," said Marsch about the upcoming break. "You can always look at it both ways. I'm not thinking about the break right now. I'm thinking about Wolves and then after we get out of Wolves, we've got to push again at Tottenham. We have a big cup match coming up then we go to Tottenham and we want to go after that game, too. We’re not thinking we are done - it’s two big results, the six points helps us a lot, but we have got to keep pushing.”
Whites striker Patrick Bamford is expected to miss this evening's cup clash having suffered a hip injury when taking a penalty in training on Friday ahead of the weekend's Bournemouth match. Marsch described the setback as a "seven-day injury", raising hope that the Whites no 9 could be back to face Tottenham.Adam Forshaw (hernia operation), Archie Gray (broken toe) and longer-term absentee Stuart Dallas (femoral fracture) are United's other injuries but Gray was set to return to the pitch the day before the Cherries contest whilst Dallas and Forshaw have been making progress.