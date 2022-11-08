Marsch's side went eight games without a victory from August until the end of October but are now heading to Wednesday evening's third round Carabao Cup hosts Wolves seeking a third win on the spin. United ended their awful run with a brilliant 2-1 victory against Liverpool at Anfield and then produced an amazing comeback to secure a 4-3 win against Saturday's visitors Bournemouth having been 3-1 down.

Attention now turns to the EFL Cup last 32 before Saturday's Premier League trip to Tottenham Hotspur in what will be the last round of league games before a six-week pause to the season for the Qatar World Cup. Leeds are suddenly heading for the break with a spring in their step which March is determined to maintain, not just at Saturday's league hosts Spurs but also at Molineux in the Carabao Cup.

"I think it's almost a shame because we're finally getting a little bit of momentum," said Marsch about the upcoming break. "You can always look at it both ways. I'm not thinking about the break right now. I'm thinking about Wolves and then after we get out of Wolves, we've got to push again at Tottenham. We have a big cup match coming up then we go to Tottenham and we want to go after that game, too. We’re not thinking we are done - it’s two big results, the six points helps us a lot, but we have got to keep pushing.”

KEEP IT UP: The message from Jesse Marsch, above, as Leeds United head to Wednesday night's Carabao Cup hosts Wolves, the Whites head coach pictured after the epic 3-2 success at Molineux back in March. Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images.