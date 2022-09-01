Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Whites suffered a huge blow in midweek when Rodrigo went down holding his shoulder after a first half collision with Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Leeds’ top goalscorer was helped from the pitch, leaving Marsch with two senior strikers in Patrick Bamford and Joe Gelhardt, although the former is himself working his way back to full fitness after a groin strain and was not fit enough to play 60 minutes against the Toffees.

Head coach Jesse Marsch is optimistic over the Spaniard’s shoulder problem.

“When it pops out it's about as good a case as possible, that means it doesn't need surgery and hopefully in three to four weeks it can calm down,” he said.

"It might be a little longer, hopefully it's a little bit shorter.

"He feels good, he feels confident he will be back soon. We're targeting after the international break.”

Leeds’ other injury issues appear to be clearing, with only Stuart Dallas missing from training ahead of the Brentford game.

FRESH BLOW - Leeds United top goalscorer Rodrigo dislocated his shoulder in the 1-1 draw with Everton at Elland Road. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

Junior Firpo is nearing a return to action having missed out since a pre-season injury sustained against Blackpool at York and it’s the same situation for Luke Ayling, who had knee surgery at the end of last season.

Liam Cooper is also back in training after a calf niggle and Bamford also came through his midweek return from a groin problem.

“Firpo, Ayling, Cooper, Bamford all back in training,” said Marsch.