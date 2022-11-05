Jesse Marsch sends message to Leeds United's World Cup hopefuls and issues Whites duty advice
Whites boss Jesse Marsch has issued advice to Leeds United’s World Cup hopefuls ahead of this afternoon’s Premier League showdown against Bournemouth at Elland Road.
The 2022 Qatar World Cup will begin in just 15 days’ time but Leeds still face another three games in the next eight days, starting with this afternoon’s 3pm kick-off against the Cherries. Marsch’s side will then visit Wolves on Wednesday evening for a third round Carabao Cup clash before being back on their travels just three days later for Saturday afternoon’s Premier League clash at Tottenham Hotspur. Several of the game’s stars are either doubtful or out of the World Cup having suffered recent injuries in games very close to the tournament but Marsch believes the best ploy is for his players to not fret about the possibility of suffering any such heartache at such a late stage.
Marsch reasoned: “I think there are examples of players that have picked up injuries in the last week or so that could jeopardise their World Cup chances. I always feel like if you play worried about injuring yourself that you're actually inviting the things to happen that you don't want to happen. So I've seen the guys that we have that are in contention for the World Cup, totally focused. I think the moment we've been in has meant that they have to be focused on where we are and what we're doing.”