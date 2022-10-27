Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch has reiterated his belief in the squad, faith from the board and above all, in himself, as the Whites endure a tricky period on the pitch. United are winless in eight, having lost their last four matches in succession, including defeats to newly-promoted teams and those in the bottom three as frustrations and concerns mount among the club’s supporters.

Marsch has stressed the club are ‘unified’ and despite the admission last week that ‘no one’s happy’ after recent results, and now takes his team to Anfield, needing to avoid a fifth straight defeat.

Speaking ahead of Leeds’ trip to Merseyside, the American offered his customary pre-match injury update, revealing five new Leeds injuries, including Tyler Adams, after the USMNT international missed last weekend’s loss at the hands of Marco Silva’s Fulham.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 23: Jesse Marsch, Manager of Leeds United, looks on during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Fulham FC at Elland Road on October 23, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

"Questionable are Leo Hjelde with his appendectomy. And then Joffy, Rodri, Luis, Liam and Tyler are all a little bit in question. We'll see how the next 48 hours goes for all of those players.

“I think Elland Road was not overly negative,” Marsch said on the Fulham defeat. “I actually thought the way that they treated the team and the situation we're in, given the negativity that they could be feeling, I felt still like it's a fanbase that still loves the club and loves the team so much.

“And they all recognise that we're not in the situation that we want to be in. Of course, some people want me out. Some people want to see us just find a way to turn the corner because they can see that the performances are not bad. And so in the end it's [frustration] normal.