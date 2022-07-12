Jesse Marsch reveals long-term Leeds United hope, Thorp Arch insight and Kalvin Phillips wish

Marsch is now less than one month away from beginning his first full season at the Whites having been appointed as Marcelo Bielsa's successor at the end of February.

American boss Marsch was named as the club's new head coach after Bielsa was sacked with Leeds hovering above the Premier League drop zone which Marsch's side then occupied heading into the final day of the campaign.

However, a final day 2-1 victory at Brentford sealed United's top-flight survival as Burnley dropped into the bottom three by blowing their lines in a 2-1 loss at home to Newcastle United.

EXCITEMENT: For Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Leeds are now approaching their third season back in the Premier League and the Whites have already signed six players this summer in the shape of Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Marc Roca, Darko Gyabi, Tyler Adams and Luis Sinisterra.

On the exit side, United have lost the services of England international star Kalvin Phillips who has joined City as part of a window that is expected to feature a move to Barcelona for Brazilian star Raphinha.

Marsch, though, says he is now particularly excited about United's future and has paid a glowing tribute to Phillips for his work during a decade with the Whites whom the midfielder joined as a 14-year-old boy.

"The first thing that I said to the group when we got together on day one (of pre-season) was I have never been more excited to get back to work because I really like it here," said Marsch.

"I like our team, I like our club, I like the entire vibe around what Leeds United is here and this community.

"I am enjoying my personal life as well and with my family.

"If you come to Thorp Arch right now it is impossible to not sense the positive energy.

"It's about the people and it's about workers, guys like Rob Price and Henry McStay and the work that they do and Tom Robinson and what Matt Grice brings and the kitchen staff, literally it's just such a pleasure to come to work and it's my job to help direct all those energies in the same direction and then help everybody understand how to help the team succeed.

"I'm really hopeful, I've said this from the beginning. I'm really hopeful to be here for a long time."

Summer signings Adams, Aaronson and Kristensen have all worked with Marsch before at either New York Red Bulls, RB Salzburg or RB Leipzig - or a combination of those three.

Marsch, though, says that the new era at Leeds began in February when he was first appointed as head coach and not now with the arrival of his 'own' recruits.

"I think they're all our players and that's the way I treated it from the beginning," said the Whites boss.

"I feel like obviously, we've brought in players that I have a history with and that I know and that I know can meet the demands of the way that we would like to play.

"But I'm really happy with the relationships that I have with the guys that we were together with for 12 weeks. We really bonded.

"It's just the start of a long process but I'm really enjoying my time here and enjoying working with these guys.

"The young players too, I think they try in every way to continue to build in the right direction.

"The 21s team now, we are going to really want to ingrain our philosophy into that team but it's just step by step, just pushing every day to get the most done."

Leeds will ultimately have to push on without their services of Phillips and Marsch has nothing but warm words and best wishes for the departing England midfielder.

"Man, what a great guy," said Marsch of Phillips.

"I enjoyed him so much, having him here.

"We talked a lot about what it would be like if he stayed and how to help him continue to be the best player that he could be.

"I think I knew when the season was over, based on some conversations that he and I had, that once this opportunity came it was one that he had to take and none of us wanted to see him go because we value him so much as a person and as a player.

"Even when I heard things like 'well, he doesn't fit in my system' I totally disagree with that.

"He's a good player and he can play in any system because he has so much quality.

"But once it got more and more serious, all I wanted was the best for him and I feel like it's not easy to say goodbye because he's so good.

"But if you love people, then you want the best for him and in their life and in their career and I think that Leeds fans should be really proud of everything that he's meant to the club, and we should all be fans of him and want to see him.