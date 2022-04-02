Right-back Luke Ayling had gone down needing treatment in the final stages of the 1-1 draw, as Leeds prepared forward Sam Greenwood to come on. With Ayling coming back on and seeming to move without too much trouble, Greenwood was then sent back into the dugout and Pascal Struijk was instead called back from his warm-up to get ready.

It appeared as if Struijk would take the place of captain Liam Cooper, who started his first game since December and made a solid comeback from hamstring surgery but started to look uncomfortable as the clock ticked towards the final whistle.

When Leeds made the change, though, it was Ayling who departed for Struijk. The right-back's response led to a confused debate in the Leeds technical area and Marsch admitted that it was Cooper he had wanted to take off.

"There was a mix up with staff," said the American.

"Luke had a little situation where he had to come out for a second. Liam was feeling heavy, we wanted to get him out of the game and put Pascal in centre-back. We talked to Pascal before the match that he might have to be a solution at left-back, clearly the communication wasn’t what it needed to be, but it was okay in the end."

Struijk was the man to drop out of the starting line-up to allow Cooper to return in what Marsch called a straight forward decision given the events of the international break.

A Covid-19 outbreak that brought positive tests for Raphinha, Robin Koch and what Leeds believe was a false positive for Joe Gelhardt, also saw Struijk return a positive test and then he picked up a niggle.

WRONG SUB - Leeds United captain Liam Cooper was 'feeling heavy' and due to come off before a mix-up saw Luke Ayling substituted for Pascal Struijk. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

"Pascal was also positive in the break, coming back out of Covid, he picked up a little hamstring injury so he didn’t train fully," said Marsch.