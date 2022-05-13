Leeds United's next match is at home to Brighton and Hove Albion in what is expected to be a tense and fiery Elland Road atmosphere.

That game is scheduled to kick off at 2pm on Sunday afternoon, two hours after Burnley's match with Tottenham Hotspur takes place.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Clarets' game will have concluded by the time Mike Dean blows his whistle at Elland Road this weekend, meaning Leeds will know precisely what their task is against the Seagulls.

A Burnley defeat in north London will leave the Lancashire club level on points, with the same number of matches played as United.

On the other hand, a positive result for interim manager Mike Jackson's side will leave Leeds needing to at the very least match Burnley's result in order to give themselves the best chance of survival on the final day of the season.

Everton remain in the relegation mix, but are long odds to go down with three matches still to play and a two-point lead over Burnley and the Whites.

SUB: Raphinha is withdrawn as a precaution during Leeds' defeat to Chelsea (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Jesse Marsch was asked during his pre-match press conference whether he would alter his approach to Sunday's match based on the Burnley result.

"Our preparation is such that we feel like we have to win the match, right?" Marsch said.

"The tricky part is, regardless of the result of Burnley, they have a match to play on Thursday as well. So in the end, the most points that we can pick up in this match will help our situation so our focus is on winning the game. And I think that's the point."

The head coach insinuated that Leeds' approach will remain the same whether Burnley win, lose or draw on Sunday lunchtime.