Cooper limped out of the warm-up before Leeds' last outing having experienced a 'weird sensation' in his knee and the club's initial assessment that it was not a significant injury has proven astute.

Marsch said: "Liam Cooper trained today, Diego trained today. I think Liam will play, I think he'll be available. We should have our full complement [other than Forshaw, Dallas, Roberts and Summerville] for Arsenal."

This weekend's game at the Emirates comes too soon for Patrick Bamford but Marsch is increasingly hopeful that the centre forward will feature before the campaign is over.

Bamford last played at Wolves on March 18, but having looked uncomfortable with his pre-existing foot problem during the warm-up and changed the insoles on his boots, succumbed to a tear of his planta fascia in the first half and had to come off.

"Patrick has been on the pitch so we remain cautiopusly optimistic with that," said the American.

"I think [he will play this season] - he was moving really well, doing a lot of ball work, relatively dynamic and active. We're hopeful we can get him in training by next week."

Leeds will be without stalwart Stuart Dallas for a Premier League game for the first time since their 2020 promotion. The Ulsterman went into a challenge on Jack Grealish in first half stoppage time of Leeds' defeat by Manchester City last weekend and hit the ground in agony, before being stretchered off. Dallas spent a night in Leeds General Infirmary before being transferred to London for surgery on a femoral fracture.

WEIRD SENSATION - Liam Cooper had to leave the warm-up before Leeds United's defeat to Manchester City last weekend having felt something in his knee. Pic: Getty

The surgery was a success according to Marsch.

"He had a successful surgery, it was a long surgery, five and a half hours but they believe the outcome was very positive and they say it'll be a long recovery but they believe he'll have a full recovery," said Marsch.