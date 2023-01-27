The club-record signing has impressed in training during his first fortnight as a Leeds player, despite not yet being at full fitness following his transfer from TSG Hoffenheim. Rutter is in line to start tomorrow lunchtime in the Whites’ FA Cup Fourth Round tie against Accrington Stanley, with Marsch stating during the head coach’s pre-match press conference on Thursday, there is a ‘high probability’ the 20-year-old will make his full debut.

“Georgi has looked really good in training. I think there's a high probability that we start with him. And I think he's impressed in training. And he's an intelligent guy. And like I said before, by being in Germany, he understands a lot of the principles that we use.

"So yeah, I'm excited to get him going for sure,” the 49-year-old added.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - JANUARY 18: Jesse Marsch, Manager of Leeds United, reacts during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round Replay match between Leeds United and Cardiff City at Elland Road on January 18, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Rutter is likely to feature in attack alongside returning wideman Luis Sinisterra who has been introduced from the bench in recent fixtures after a three-month lay-off due to a foot injury. Marsch is keen to get the Colombian back up to speed and suggested there would be a starting place for him at the Wham Stadium, too, but admits there is still work to be done on his fitness.

"We just had an individual meeting with Luis and talked about a lot of the different developments that he's had over the past months. We feel that physically he's moving himself in a good direction but that we have to increase his fitness for sure.

"He will play on Saturday and he'll be ready to go and I think that's the best thing for him right now: match minutes.”