Jesse Marsch says discussions have been had with key decision-makers at Leeds United regarding his and the club’s immediate future, the American revealed on Thursday afternoon. Speaking during his pre-match press conference as the team prepare for the almighty task of facing Liverpool this weekend, Marsch provided further clarity on conversations had with majority shareholder and chairman Andrea Radrizzani following last weekend’s defeat to Fulham.

Leeds slipped into the bottom three as the Craven Cottage side beat the Whites 3-2 at Elland Road, which provoked chants of ‘sack the board’ from sections of Elland Road. While no direct communication has arisen from the board themselves, Marsch has reiterated the club remain behind him as head coach, but acknowledges that failure to pick up points in the coming weeks will put increasing pressure on them to act.

“They [the board]'ve been very supportive,” Marsch said. “I've spoken with Angus [Kinnear], Victor [Orta] and Andrea multiple times. We've done a few things, we're modifying our World Cup schedule, to think about how we can maximise exactly what we need in the moment: everything from matches to where we're thinking about travelling, to training.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 23: Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch reacts on the sidelines during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Fulham FC at Elland Road on October 23, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

"We've talked about adding staff and we're looking carefully at things like psychologists and adding to the complexity of what we do as a staff, transfers, obviously, and they've been very supportive,” he continued.

“But, of course, I'm not dumb. I understand exactly, that if we don't win games, I put them in a very difficult situation to continue to support me. So, my focus is entirely on what is necessary for the next three games and you can include the Wolves match in the Carabao Cup in that as well.”

Leeds face Liverpool this weekend before a home game against AFC Bournemouth the following Saturday. Their final Premier League fixture before this year’s mid-season World Cup break comes away to Tottenham Hotspur on November 12. Sandwiched between encounters against the Cherries and Spurs, is a Carabao Cup Third Round fixture away to Wolverhampton Wanderers, where Marsch and the team secured an improbable 3-2 victory last season.