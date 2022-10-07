Adam Forshaw, who sat out the Villa game having twisted his ankle in training, will miss around another four weeks of action after an operation on what Marsch described as a ‘hernia-type’ issue.

And defender Leo Hjelde had his appendix removed.

Marsch said: “Adam Forshaw had surgery, a hernia type issue we felt needed to get done now. We expect him to be out about a month.

"They feel good about the procedure.

“Leo Hjelde had an appendectomy. That takes a few weeks they think, usually.”

Stuart Dallas was also with specialists this week as he attempts to come back from a femoral fracture sustained late last season. The Ulsterman is still months away from a return but Marsch is optimistic over his recovery.

“Stuart had a procedure this week and another visit to the doctor, and they think he's doing really well,” said the head coach.

"We're all optimistic

“He’s still probably a couple of months away but he’s moving really well.”

Teenager Archie Gray, who fractured his big toe when he stubbed against a door frame at home, is ‘healing well’ according to Marsch and the club hope he will be out of his protective boot and back in training soon.

Marsch had Patrick Bamford available last weekend again, although the striker was an injury doubt prior to Aston Villa’s visit after picking up a slight niggle at Thorp Arch in midweek. He came off the bench and created a pair of big chances in the goalless stalemate.