Marsch addressed the Australian media to express Leeds' gratitude for the welcome they have received during their tour Down Under, from their own fans and locals.

A group of around 60 Whites gathered at Perth's domestic airport to greet the Leeds squad when they flew in from Brisbane on Tuesday night.

Leeds are in Perth to take on Crystal Palace at Optus Stadium on Friday night, with Manchester United taking on Aston Villa at the same venue on Saturday night.

Speaking at Gage Roads Brewing Company, which will become a hub for Leeds fans in Perth this week, McGowan indicated the importance of the Whites' presence in Western Australia, as the state tells the world it is 'open for business' again following the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Welcome Leeds United, Jesse and the players to Western Australia," he said.

"They're the first team to arrive of the four who are coming to Western Australia for the Festival of International Football.

"Four of the four most famous football teams in the world are based in Perth, which is exciting for our state. What this is all about is providing the opportunity for people to see some wonderful demonstrations of the world game at the Optus Stadium.

WARM WELCOME - Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch, alongside Patrick Bamford and Daniel James, presented a signed shirt to Premier of Western Australia Mark McGown at the launch of Perth's Festival of International Football in Fremantle.

"I'm sure it will be a marvellous spectacle.

"Can I thank the teams for taking the opportunity to come to the other side of the world as they prepare for the start of their seasons and assisting us in promoting Western Australia and Perth to the rest of the country and the world. This is part of our Reconnect WA package we launched a few months ago once we opened our inter-state and international borders. We've put a huge effort into getting people to come here and work, sporting teams to come, just to ensure the world knows we're open for business.

"They have massive social media following and massive home support which will all be focused on Perth and WA over the course of the next few days."Marsch and his players are due to train at Fremantle Oval on Wednesday afternoon and, as they did in Gold Coast and Brisbane, will take part in various events for supporters ahead of the Palace game.

For Marsch the trip has been an eye opener as to the sheer size of the club he has joined.

"I'd like to start by acknowledging the original inhabitants of this land, the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation," he said.

"We're really excited to be here and play at the Optus Stadium against Crystal Palace. To see all our Leeds United fans here in Australia has been outstanding, we expect a really good crowd, a blue and yellow crowd to support us on Friday night and we know it'll be a good match.

"It was cool to see a lot of our fans at the airport, a little bit surprising I would say. The Leeds United passion extends all over the world and we've been able to feel it everywhere we've been here.

"We're hearing there will be a big crowd on Friday night. I'm new to the club, I knew it was a big club, but to see how many fans we have all over the world is really incredible."

Marsch feels the trip is an extension of the increased freedom people have enjoyed in the wake of the Covid pandemic and although Leeds have travelled 10,000 miles for their pre-season camp, touring Australia has been a breath of fresh air.

"One thing I can say is for all of us coming out of the Covid period of time, it's been nice to have some sort of normalcy and get back to work, back to life, enjoying things more and being out," said the American.

"For us to be able to travel here again to Australia and see our fans and enjoy the experience and get work done as well, to feel that sense of normalcy has been great.

"We've been really amazed with the demeanour of the people, how welcoming everyone has been, the technology we've had access to, in every way, this is my first time in Australia and to experience all of the beauty of the country first hand has been amazing."

Bamford and James also briefly spoke at the launch, the former pointing out that the last time they were both in Perth they were on opposing sides.

"We were here maybe three years ago and Dan was on the other side of it, he was with Man United," said the striker.

"It's nice to be back."

James added: "I think most of us had just woke up [after flying in] but it's always nice to have fans at the airport - the support is worldwide.