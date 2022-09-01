Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United may start with two strikers this weekend for the visit to Brentford as Jesse Marsch provided a positive update on the fitness of Patrick Bamford.

Marsch’s admission came prior to the disappointment of Leeds’ deadline day saga involving Bamba Dieng, who joined OGC Nice despite agreeing a deal with Leeds and Andrea Radrizzani had tweeted ‘welcoming’ the forward to Elland Road.

Leeds’ striking options for the next three months at the very least will consist of Bamford, Joe Gelhardt and Rodrigo – who is sidelined for the next three-to-four weeks due to a shoulder dislocation.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - MARCH 10: Patrick Bamford and Joe Gelhardt of Leeds United react after Aston Villa scored their third goal during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Aston Villa at Elland Road on March 10, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Speaking on the possibility of a formation which accommodates both Bamford and Gelhardt as an alternative to four-goal Rodrigo, who will be missing for the next month, Marsch offered a detailed response.

"Joffy has played mostly striker here,” he began. “But if you would talk to him he is in some ways more comfortable coming away from defenders and being more underneath than being on the last line. And one of his strengths is his cleverness and ability to move and the flexibility to move within both positions.

"So in that sense, I think if we played with two strikers, and Patrick drifts a little bit more on the last line, and he drifts a little bit more underneath, he's ready for some later runs and Patrick's ready at the right time to come underneath that we can create some tactical clarity and ease for them to play together.

"I think there will be times that that we do that. And there is also the factor that I think we're getting a lot out of Jack Harrison and Brenden Aaronson right now. And then I think Luis Sinisterra is going to continue to emerge as a big player for us, right?

"And then we have Dan James, we have Cree [Summerville], we have Klichy, we have other options in there as well. And obviously, now that Rodri also has this flexibility to play striker or 10 as well, so I liked that about all of them and it gives us some flexibility to be intelligent, how we can use them and then it's just about educating them more and more about how to play with each other and what their roles are together,” the American said.

Adding to his tactical musings, Marsch also discussed the relationship Bamford and Gelhardt share off the pitch, drawing on one particular example before last season’s final game away at Brentford.

"They have a really good relationship - Patrick's really taken Joffy under his wing and tried to help mentor him in a way to help him grow into being a really good striker which obviously, as the leader I love seeing that.

"I think Joffy loves it too.

"I think before the Brentford game [last season], Patrick had COVID and he sent Joffy like a to-do list almost of things that he should be thinking about in the match and he sent it to me and goes, 'do you think it's okay if I send this to Joffy' and I said 'perfect, do it, great'.