Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch has shared his thoughts on the FIFA World Cup, including the United States’ ‘fearlessness’, whilst heaping praise on Whites midfielder Tyler Adams.

Writing in his World Cup column for The Athletic, Marsch suggests Adams is amiable to work with, as the 23-year-old prepares to face Wales in USMNT’s Group B opener on Monday. In commending the terrier-like defensive midfielder, Marsch also revealed a preferred tactic of his, which Leeds employed against Liverpool.

"Over the years fearlessness has been the American identity. There is this identity of fearlessness and belief in U.S. teams, and soon we will see that in this group. They’re too young to be afraid. Too young to know any better.”

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 29: Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool with Jesse Marsch Manager of Leeds United before the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leeds United at Anfield on October 29, 2022 in Liverpool, England.

“When I’ve played Liverpool over the years, I’ve man-marked Mohamed Salah on our corner kicks,” Marsch said. “You get your fastest, most-disciplined players in those roles. You need guys that take pride in that. It’s one of the beauties of Tyler Adams. He takes pride in not allowing his defensive responsibilities to slip. And you need players that are committed to that — that are disciplined, focused, concentrated on exactly those strategies.”