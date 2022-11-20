Jesse Marsch reveals covert Liverpool tactic and singles out Leeds United youngster's commitment
Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch has sung the praises of USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams who is set to appear at the FIFA World Cup Finals for the first time
Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch has shared his thoughts on the FIFA World Cup, including the United States’ ‘fearlessness’, whilst heaping praise on Whites midfielder Tyler Adams.
Writing in his World Cup column for The Athletic, Marsch suggests Adams is amiable to work with, as the 23-year-old prepares to face Wales in USMNT’s Group B opener on Monday. In commending the terrier-like defensive midfielder, Marsch also revealed a preferred tactic of his, which Leeds employed against Liverpool.
"Over the years fearlessness has been the American identity. There is this identity of fearlessness and belief in U.S. teams, and soon we will see that in this group. They’re too young to be afraid. Too young to know any better.”
“When I’ve played Liverpool over the years, I’ve man-marked Mohamed Salah on our corner kicks,” Marsch said. “You get your fastest, most-disciplined players in those roles. You need guys that take pride in that. It’s one of the beauties of Tyler Adams. He takes pride in not allowing his defensive responsibilities to slip. And you need players that are committed to that — that are disciplined, focused, concentrated on exactly those strategies.”
Adams has established himself as a trustworthy individual within the Leeds team this season and is expected to be named USMNT captain at the World Cup, indicating his leadership and professionalism is equally valued by international manager Gregg Berhalter, despite his tender years.