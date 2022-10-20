Jesse Marsch believes he and the Leeds United hierarchy are ‘totally unified’ behind him despite the team slipping to a fourth defeat in their last five Premier League games.

The American was on the receiving end of barbed chanting from Leeds’ travelling support at Leicester City on Thursday night, after United’s winless run stretched to seven matches.

Leeds supporters who had made the journey to the King Power Stadium repeatedly questioned the head coach during the second half, before chanting previous manager Marcelo Bielsa’s name as the team toiled against a 2-0 scoreline in the Foxes' favour.

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 20: Jesse Marsch, Manager of Leeds United, looks on during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Leeds United at The King Power Stadium on October 20, 2022 in Leicester, England.

Following the final whistle, Marsch uncharacteristically headed straight down the tunnel, electing not to applaud the travelling fans alongside his players and staff.

During the American’s post-match press conference, Marsch fielded questions on his job security, but insisted there is a united front at Elland Road.

"We're totally unified. Right? That's not an issue,” he said. “One of the things I saw even before I came is the way that the board supported Marcelo [Bielsa] all the way, for many, many years, and everyone internally, I can only say that I [have] felt that same support from everyone.

"When a team goes through a bad stretch, of course the coach is the first one to question. The manager is then put to the question of ‘is he doing the right things? Is he making the right decisions?’

"But, we are together, we are unified from the board perspective. From the player perspective, we are doing everything we can.

"This league is tough. We're not getting enough out of it right now and we've got to figure out some solutions,” Marsch finished.

Marsch asserted that his relationship with the board of directors, majority owner Andrea Radrizzani, chief executive Angus Kinnear and director of football Victor Orta was unwavering in spite of recent results.