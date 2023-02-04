Jesse Marsch provides big Patrick Bamford update and reveals plan for Leeds United pair

Bamford has had to endure a series of injuries over the last year and a half but had successful minor groin surgery in December and started his first game since October when lining up in last weekend's FA Cup clash at Accrington Stanley.

Leeds lost the services of top scorer Rodrigo in the fixture as the Spanish international suffered an ankle injury having been brought on as a 69th-minute substitute to play in a front line that featured both Bamford and Rodrigo together. Rodrigo suffered bone and ligament damage as a result of a challenge and is now facing two months out following surgery.

Rodrigo sits fifth in the Premier League top goalscorer charts having netted ten times this term but Marsch says that Bamford is now in his best shape for at least 18 months and that he and new record signing Georginio Rutter can now "take more on their shoulders" in the absence of Rodrigo.

POSITIVE UPDATE: On Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford, right, from Whites head coach Jesse Marsch, left. Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images.

Marsch told the YEP of Bamford: "Even when we put Rodri in (at Accrington), part of the idea was can we get those two playing together a little bit more and what would that look like and unfortunately we won't be able to visit that for a little while.

"But the fact that Patrick is physically in the best shape in at least a year and a half is I think the most important talking point because if he feels good physically then he has quality and he's a natural goalscorer and then you see his confidence grow in training and in matches.

"He went through a stretch earlier in the season where he wasn't taking his chances as well but part of it was he just physically wasn't right and now he's on track and we need him. I think with Georgie, they can play together as well. I think also with Pat we will monitor him carefully to make sure that we don't overextend him and then we can use Georgie at times too up front. But I think those two are both ready to take more on their shoulders.

"We're disappointed for Rodri. The good part is that Pat's in a really good way physically this week is the best he's felt since I've been here. He's training well, he's in good form, he's playing well. It's the reason we went out and got Georginio so I also think Georginio played really well against Accrington and I think he's ready for some big challenges in big moments with us as well. We have a really strong squad now really balanced squad and we're excited, we're excited for the upcoming matches because we believe that we're really strong.”