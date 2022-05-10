Liam Cooper last time I said he was going to be ready to play, we thought he was going to be available then he had a little reaction leading up to the match. We felt it was prudent he didn’t push himself. I believe now he trained a bit yesterday that after that and going into this next phase, he is better and will be available tomorrow.

Patrick Bamford is on the pitch doing individual work. Another one that’s day to day, we’re about on track. He won’t be available for tomorrow but the rest is all the same.