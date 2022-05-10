Leeds dropped into the bottom three at the weekend having fallen to defeat at Arsenal and others results going against them elsewhere.
Read More
Everton's win over Leicester City - a first away victory since August for the Toffees - meant they hoisted themselves above relegation rivals Leeds and Burnley.
Due to the Whites' unfavourable goal difference, Marsch's side slipped into the relegation zone after finding themselves on the wrong end of a 2-1 scoreline at the Emirates Stadium, a game in which Luke Ayling was shown a straight red card for a two-footed lunge on Gabriel Martinelli.
Ayling will be absent for the remainder of the season through suspension, while Stuart Dallas, Adam Forshaw, Tyler Roberts and Crysencio Summerville will all play no part between now and the end of the campaign due to injury.
Marsch is hopeful Patrick Bamford and Liam Cooper will be able to feature in Leeds' three remaining fixtures.
On Tuesday morning, the American discussed injuries and the task at hand during his pre-Chelsea press conference.
Jesse Marsch press conference LIVE: Leeds United head coach previews crucial Chelsea clash
Last updated: Tuesday, 10 May, 2022, 10:23
Welcome to Thorp Arch
Good morning, we are at Thorp Arch this morning where Jesse Marsch will be joining us from 10 o’clock.
Hear what the head coach has to say on Arsenal, dropping into the bottom three, updates on Patrick Bamford and Liam Cooper, as well as the visit of Chelsea right here.
Latest transfer news
Stay up to date with all the latest transfer chatter with our Premier League round-up here.
What’s on the agenda?
15 minutes to go
Marsch joining us very shortly. Live updates dropping into this blog.
Marsch on injuries
Liam Cooper last time I said he was going to be ready to play, we thought he was going to be available then he had a little reaction leading up to the match. We felt it was prudent he didn’t push himself. I believe now he trained a bit yesterday that after that and going into this next phase, he is better and will be available tomorrow.
Patrick Bamford is on the pitch doing individual work. Another one that’s day to day, we’re about on track. He won’t be available for tomorrow but the rest is all the same.
Marsch on the task at hand
We had a talk yesterday. In the moment if you just looked at the nine games since I’ve been here, I think there’s been a lot of good performances. I think we’ve responded in many ways. We’ve stuck together it hasn’t been easy. The situation we’re in means there’s stress. We’re trying to manage that. We have to accept that we’re in this situation. We have to play with no regrets and make sure we go after it and push now. We have to be a combination of pragmatic and clever.
Marsch on Ayling
For me, Luke Ayling story is as much a definition of what this club has become, guys like him and Stuart and Liam and Kalvin. They grew and helped this club become a Premier League club again. Luke is the definition of heart, fight, mentality and dedication. In one situation he jeopardises that. But honestly I think more about Luke the person, he knows he’s let the team down. He’s still going to be massively important and we are with him. This is the time for sticking together.
Marsch on the relegation battle
Even against a team like Chelsea at home, I feel like we can get a result. It’s proved to be difficult but we still have so much to play for. Our focus is on controlling every moment. Credit to Burnley and Everton, they’ve done everything they can to claw themselves out of a difficult moment.
Marsch on Haaland to Man City
I wish he were coming back here to Leeds to his birthplace. He can play any style but it makes Man City the best team in the world even better. I always wish the best for Erling, he’s an incredible human being.
Marsch on Shackleton at right-back
It’s a possibility. Jamie was hurt for a long period since I’ve been here. We’ve visited the possibility of playing with one of our centre-backs in that position or with Raphinha and Dan James in that position. I’m not going to give it away but Jamie is in the mix.