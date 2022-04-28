Leeds United are on a five-match unbeaten run after avoiding defeat at Crystal Palace on Monday evening, but face Premier League champions this Saturday.
Pep Guardiola's side have already beaten the Whites this season, scoring seven goals without reply at the Etihad Stadium back in December.
Jesse Marsch did not take charge of that fixture, having only succeeded Marcelo Bielsa two months ago, however the American has already faced Guardiola's City at the beginning of this campaign.
The 48-year-old took charge of Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig prior to accepting the Whites job, and presided over a 6-3 defeat to Manchester City in September.
Marsch stated he would endeavour to formulate a game-plan to nullify the Premier League heavyweights during his post-match interviews at Selhurst Park on Monday.
Updates from the Leeds head coach's press conference dropping in here throughout the day.
Marsch on being pesky
Annoying, pesky? I think dangerous, as well. I think we have to, again - the pragmatism of understanding that we have to be aggressive, but we have to understand where to be aggressive, why to be aggressive and how to be aggressive. And then how to make sure that we are addressing exactly the things that make them the strongest and trying to eliminate and at least contain those things. And then still play to our strengths - that’s key.
Marsch on the aura of City
They've got an aura, they've got quality, they've got everything - money, success, expertise. They've got everything, so it's incredible to have these kinds of clubs in the world that, in our sport, are just so dominant in almost every phase. And then also the makeup of what the club is, in terms of the network of other clubs that are connected with, the power behind this club and this team is incomparable.
Marsch on playing City between semi-final legs
That team is full of winners and professionals and of course, it’s a massive goal of theirs to win the Champions League, and at least get to the final. But how do you compare that versus winning the league? If they have a slip up in the league, then that title is in jeopardy, so I expect a good team on the pitch, I expect a clear team on the pitch, and I expect them with a mentality to make sure that they do everything they can to get the result. So in theory, looking at the fixtures, you’d say ‘okay, we’re in between Real Madrid and Champions League’. But if it was maybe four points or five points that they lead, I think it’d be different than it being one. They can’t afford to slip up and we know that.
That’s all from the head coach. Transcript to follow later this afternoon with everything Marsch had to say in full.
Marsch on Leeds’ values
Hard work, aggression, working defensively, fighting for everything and trying to entertain along the way. I think that's what I resonate with. We haven't been as effective in the attacking part of the pitch as I would have hoped for moving forward. But I also knew, coming in, that shoring up the defensive part of the pitch was the most important thing, but we need to get better at commanding the game with the ball, and certainly then finding ways to score more goals and be aggressive in transition.
Marsch on performances and progress
For me, for sure - it was a revelation. Most places that I have been, the power of the home stadium is only positive - and I don't mean this negatively toward our fans, I just mean... Everybody, the players want to achieve so hard for the fans, that sometimes that desire can have a negative effect. And then when the fans don't see that the players are playing their best, then they become nervy and disappointed and the whole energy of the stadium can shift. That was interesting for me to experience. So we talked a lot in the next days. Moments like that, when it's not perfect, the leader has to be at his best and I had a lot of conversations, and I was very frustrated with the group and we were very straight with each other - that we have to be strong. And we have to know that in these kinds of moments, that's when we need to play our best. I think the start of the Norwich game for me was a big - not even the result in how it finished - the start of that game said a lot. The first half, that's probably our best half of football actually is the first half against Norwich. Now there's been different things that have happened along the way and every moment has required a few different things and the ability for me to have my finger on the pulse of exactly what's happening - it's vital. For me to communicate that effectively and make sure that the players are engaged in whatever that is, so that we can move forward positively and always be up for the next challenge. So that's what this has been, it's been - the football is the foundation for now creating that kind of mindset.
Marsch on talking the talk and walking the walk
They're more important then [principles, in times of stress]. For me, this business is so much about 'when it's difficult, what are you?' Everybody's good when it's easy. Everybody is good at what they do when they're happy and it's when it's difficult - how much can you stick to your principles? And stick to the things you believe in? And do you walk the talk? Right? So that's what I know - I want to be my best when it is the most difficult and I want to stay true to exactly what I believe in. And that is people and that is the power of people. We've had tough discussions along the way. It's not always been easy here. We're always trying to find positive reinforcement but at times, I have to be very clear when we're not meeting standards and to make sure that as a group, that we do not allow ourselves to accept anything in the moment other than what we believe is our best.
Marsch on leadership style
Early on, I was talking a lot about philosophical mumbo jumbo. When people are asking me about who I am. Who I am as a leader is not about being an iron fist and hierarchy. I'm about valuing people and opinion and I'm about ownership. I'm about that, this is not a reflection of me, this is a reflection of us. And that requires me to have dialogue and conversation, give and take, and to be a good listener. Even with any situation we've had this year, I think the players are not used to a manager and a leader like that and, that's not just me comparing me to Marcelo, it's just in general - I don't think there's a lot of coaches that have that kind of leadership style in our sport in Europe, and in America for that matter. But this is what I valued most as a player is I would do anything for the coaches that I knew actually cared about me, knew who I was and wanted me to be better and wanted me to be successful. I would do anything for those coaches.
Marsch on the team
I think the key is, again, game by game and the same focus in the game for what it requires. And if we can do that, then I think we give ourselves the best chance. And we can't waver. We haven't wavered yet. We can't waver. We have to stay strong. We have to believe 100% in who we are and how we do things. And we have to keep pushing forward every single day. That's the most important thing and we've had that - that part has been a key to our success and will continue to be so.
Marsch on the state of the club
I think there's some parallels between what Red Bull is and what City is and then certainly that we experienced very heavily in New York. My respect for everything that City has done is at a very, very high level. We were similar at Red Bull, but different or are, whatever, but I like the setup that I'm in now. I like where the identity of the club is so strong and it fits with who I am. I think that's the key when you're a manager, it's finding something that resonates with the identity of what you are as well. I don't have to tell the players much that they have to work hard, because that is so ingrained into what the club is. And then for us, it's just about how to continue to take steps forward, to continue to grow and become bigger and bigger in the way that we think the fans deserve. Because I think again, the fan support, the intimacy of what the stadium atmosphere is, and what the experience between the club and the team and the fans is, and what the city is and being a one city team - and all these kinds of things. It's very unique and special, in the world of football as well. So that's what my focus is - just trying to maximise our potential and achieve our potential.