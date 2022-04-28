For me, for sure - it was a revelation. Most places that I have been, the power of the home stadium is only positive - and I don't mean this negatively toward our fans, I just mean... Everybody, the players want to achieve so hard for the fans, that sometimes that desire can have a negative effect. And then when the fans don't see that the players are playing their best, then they become nervy and disappointed and the whole energy of the stadium can shift. That was interesting for me to experience. So we talked a lot in the next days. Moments like that, when it's not perfect, the leader has to be at his best and I had a lot of conversations, and I was very frustrated with the group and we were very straight with each other - that we have to be strong. And we have to know that in these kinds of moments, that's when we need to play our best. I think the start of the Norwich game for me was a big - not even the result in how it finished - the start of that game said a lot. The first half, that's probably our best half of football actually is the first half against Norwich. Now there's been different things that have happened along the way and every moment has required a few different things and the ability for me to have my finger on the pulse of exactly what's happening - it's vital. For me to communicate that effectively and make sure that the players are engaged in whatever that is, so that we can move forward positively and always be up for the next challenge. So that's what this has been, it's been - the football is the foundation for now creating that kind of mindset.