There was a moment after the game, we were walking round clapping the fans, there was a little boy ran on the field, he was running after his heroes. Kalvin grabbed him and took him over. The way the fans see who Kalvin is because he puts his heart and life on the line for this club. There’s a really unique sense of community here with this club that I’ve been able to experience that I’m very thankful to be part of. It’s part of the reason for the red cards I think, the desire for them, I don’t think it’s an accident that Luke’s red card comes in front of the fans. It’s a positive for us, and we need them at our backs again.