Leeds United are flirting with a return to the Championship having failed to pick up any points in each of their last three matches.
Read More
The Whites are currently in 18th place due to their unfavourable goal difference, knowing that fixtures against Brighton and Brentford will be their only opportunity to save themselves from relegation.
Losing both matches would condemn United to second tier football next season, while a point or even three may not be enough if Burnley and Everton pick up results elsewhere.
Jesse Marsch's post-match press conference following the 3-0 defeat by Chelsea in midweek was shorter than usual, as the American offered more concise responses, the realisation of the club's predicament perhaps dawning on him.
This afternoon, Marsch hosted his pre-Brighton press briefing where he answered further questions on the club's situation, as well as provided an update on members of the squad who may have been unavailable through injury.
Jesse Marsch press conference RECAP: Leeds United head coach on injured trio and Brighton threat
Last updated: Friday, 13 May, 2022, 13:22
End transmission
That’s all from the boss. Stay tuned for a full transcript on the website later this afternoon.
Marsch on fans
There was a moment after the game, we were walking round clapping the fans, there was a little boy ran on the field, he was running after his heroes. Kalvin grabbed him and took him over. The way the fans see who Kalvin is because he puts his heart and life on the line for this club. There’s a really unique sense of community here with this club that I’ve been able to experience that I’m very thankful to be part of. It’s part of the reason for the red cards I think, the desire for them, I don’t think it’s an accident that Luke’s red card comes in front of the fans. It’s a positive for us, and we need them at our backs again.
Marsch on discipline
The yellow cards is not a reflection of a lack of discipline, it’s desire. We want to be aggressive and go after the opponent.
Marsch on leadership council
When I watch Kalvin Phillips and his ability to represent the club and community, run for the team, never ask questions, do whatever it takes, in terms of clarity to do your job effectively, this man comes to work grabs his lunchbox and does whatever it takes to help the team. I could say that about Liam Cooper, I could go down the line. It’s always about engaging and supporting them in a way. I know they’re convinced and they’re all in. None of them want to see this project end at this moment.
Marsch on what was said in the meeting
Our ability to recover and go again, there was a lot of talk about belief. A lot of the things they said, fit with things I’ve already said to the team without me communicating what I’ve said to the team.
Marsch on support from above
We had ownership speak to the team yesterday, we’re totally unified. It was one of the reasons why I came here, I believed in the people and they believed in me. In difficult moments I’ve been really impressed with Victor, Andrea, Angus, Paraag, everyone’s ability to stay together and unified. It allows me to focus on what I need to get done.
Marsch on the drop
We know we need to win. Is it a must-win? No, but three points is massive and minimum one. We have to turn the momentum. This match can be the defining moment in the season for sure.
Marsch on relegation
There’s certainly a chip on the shoulder with the identity of this club. I haven’t read much about what’s being said in the media, I don’t think the players have either. We need healthy bodies, psychologically. That’s entirely our focus.
Marsch on philosophy
I think the seven matches before the City game were really really good. We were able to turn the momentum. A lot of that came from seizing the moment against Norwich. We had to find a way to get a win. The situation is not easy but we need to be mentally and physically ready to seize important moments. The tactical plan involves principles, it’s clear that it’s not anywhere ultimately what I want it to look like but the mentality of the group and the work ethic is always there which makes working with this team a lot of fun.
Marsch on other teams
Regardless of the result with Burnley they have a match to play on Thursday as well. Our focus is on winning the game and that’s the point.