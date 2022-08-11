Leeds United visit Southampton this Saturday looking to make it two wins from two to begin the 2022/23 Premier League campaign.
United ran out 2-1 victors over Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend while Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Saints were defeated 4-1 by Tottenham Hotspur and currently occupy bottom spot in the table.
Leeds have added experienced goalkeeper Joel Robles to their ranks in midweek, but the hunt for an additional forward and left-back cover remains incomplete.
Most Popular
-
1
Leeds United braced for disappointment as transfer rival reportedly agree £21 million deal
-
2
Leeds United transfer news: Leeds ‘set aside club-record fee’ for striker deal, Southampton ‘willing’ to sell Whites target
-
3
New Leeds United injury list as Jesse Marsch faces another reshuffle at Southampton
-
4
Premier League defender explains why Leeds United moment provoked significant career switch
-
5
What Leeds United said on outstanding Raphinha payment as Barcelona make another drastic move
Jesse Marsch is speaking to the media this afternoon on transfers, injuries and the team’s plan of attack at St Mary’s Stadium this weekend.
Updates to follow from 12:45 BST.
Jesse Marsch press conference live: Leeds United head coach offers new transfers and injury update
Last updated: Thursday, 11 August, 2022, 12:53
Marsch on Aaronson
If you look at it [the goal], I do think it hits him on the leg. Brenden showed his qualities and in a similar way he showed them all pre-season. Speaking to all the new players who hadn’t played in a Prem match they all acknowledged the level is really high, but they all embraced the challenge - Brenden was one of those
Marsch on owners
Andrea and Paraag had a good chat with the team last Friday. I like having the energy of the owners around the team. There’s real symmetry with how we do everything. They are not so much a part of the daily routine but when they come they’re still a big part of our family
Marsch on the impact of the heatwave this weekend
One thing about football in the US in the summer is it’s hot, it’s always hot, it’s blistering. There are things that I’ve learned about how to handle fatigue, heat and managing matches that way. When I was in New York the discussion was always ‘can you play pressing football in the heat?’ It’s about being aggressive in the right moments. This is a moment where five subs if we use them the right way can be really impactful
Marsch on Southampton prep
We went through the game against Wolves and we talked about the things we could have done better. We’re not overly satisfied with just the three points in the first match but we have a lot of work to do. For me personally, a.) going down to Southampton won’t be easy, it’ll be hot, that’ll be a factor in the match and we have to manage that
Marsch on depth
Our focus is on this match and staying in the moment. Knowing in two weeks we have five matches to have a full squad available to perform at every moment, that will be important. We’ve purposely tried to build more depth in our squad
Marsch on injuries
Adam, Luke and Luis are available this weekend. We’ve got more options this week.
Any minute now
Marsch in the building, he’ll be along any minute now to deliver a team news update.
Thirty minutes to Marsch
Looking to hear from Jesse Marsch on a range of topics shortly, including the availability of new signing Luis Sinisterra, Liam Cooper’s fitness, Adam Forshaw’s injury recovery and where Dan James could fit in after serving the last game of a three-match suspension.
Transfer latest
In the meantime, here’s a transfer update on the reported interest in Ismaila Sarr and Juan Mata.
Welcome to Thorp Arch
Good afternoon, we’re up at Thorp Arch today to hear from Jesse Marsch ahead of the trip to Southampton.
Safe travels to all heading down to St Mary’s on Saturday. Fingers crossed for back-to-back wins to start the season.
We’ll have live updates of Marsch’s press conference with the vast majority of what the manager has to say right here from 12:45.