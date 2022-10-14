Leeds’ opponents this weekend have dropped just three points in the Premier League this season and remain unbeaten in this year’s edition of the UEFA Europa League. Arsenal visit Elland Road on Sunday with Leeds already on a five-game winless streak.

It promises to be Jesse Marsch’s sternest test as Leeds head coach this season, and perhaps his most difficult opponent since the 4-0 defeat to Manchester City late last season. The American vowed that the team would begin to pick up results during his post-match press conference at Crystal Palace last weekend, reiterating his belief in the squad and their ability to avoid a similar scenario to last year in which the Whites narrowly staved off relegation.

Arsenal rested star striker Gabriel Jesus during their midweek Europa League encounter with Bodo/Glimt, as well as leaving a handful of first-team players in the UK ahead of that trip. Marsch is set to join reporters from 1:30pm this afternoon in his pre-match press conference at Leeds’ training base Thorp Arch.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 09: Jesse Marsch, Manager of Leeds United, looks on prior to kick off of the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Leeds United at Selhurst Park on October 09, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)