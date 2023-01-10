Still only 18, Perkins is a player Leeds were as excited to sign as West Ham were sickened to lose, in the summer.

The Hammers are due a compensation fee for the teenager, who penned a three year Elland Road deal back in July, and exactly what that amounts to is decided by a tribunal if two clubs cannot reach a deal between them.

West Ham issued a strong statement after Perkins rejected their offer of a professional contract, hitting out at his representatives and suggesting an approach from another club was what led him to ask to be released from his scholarship.

Everything Perkins has done since will only have added to West Ham's chagrin. Seven goals in nine Premier League 2 second tier outings marked him out as a prospect, but it's his proximity to Marsch's first team that has upped the excitement around the England youth international. And a goal in the FA Cup will only heighten that.

Perkins came off the bench late on as Leeds chased an equaliser at Cardiff City and with stoppage time ebbing away he popped up right on the doorstep to poke home and secure an Elland Road third round replay.

Marsch took Perkins to Spain for the senior side's World Cup break training camp, having handed him a first team debut in the League Cup earlier in the season.

He believes the forward has made big strides in recent weeks and that, in turn, led to his involvement in Wales on Sunday.

CHALLENGE MET - Jesse Marsch says Sonny Perkins has responded to a challenge laid down on the training ground and that led to his Leeds United FA Cup opportunity at Cardiff City. Pic: Getty

"So first of all with Sonny we were really excited to have the opportunity to bring him to the club in the summer," said the head coach.

"We've tried to include him a lot with the first team and push his development. Since we got back from the World Cup or the World Cup break, I was adamant with him about playing with the intensity that he needs to play and adapting more and more to the way we want to play football. And if he could do that, then he would find more opportunities. He's done that really well. And I think he's developed incredibly well over the last two, three weeks."

Marsch and his staff, which continues to include Perkins' Under 21s coach Michael Skubala as Leeds await the appointment of a replacement for first team coach Mark Jackson, were confident the youngster could rescue the cup tie at the death.

"Frankly, when we put him in the match, on the bench we were saying he's one of the guys that can get a goal," said Marsch.

"And so that part was great."

Marsch's strikeforce will be strengthened this month as the club seek to add a striker to the ranks. Georginio Rutter, Hoffenheim's French Under 21 striker, is one of their key targets and Sky Sport Germany reported on Monday evening that a €30 to €40m deal between the two clubs was close to completion. If they could get Rutter over the line he would join top goalscorer Rodrigo, the returning-to-fitness Patrick Bamford and youngsters Joe Gelhardt, Mateo Joseph and Perkins as Marsch's centre forward options.