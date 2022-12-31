The Whites held out, despite intense second half pressure, to pick up a 0-0 draw at St James’ Park, securing just a third clean sheet of the season and the fifth of the American’s tenure. It snapped a three-game losing streak, in all competitions.

“I think the point is valuable but even more valuable is the clean sheet for us,” said the head coach.

"Since I've been here [they’ve] not been so easy to come by. We felt going into the World Cup break and coming out of the pause that we gave goals away too cheaply. And we really wanted to try to do better with that. We talked about both the tactics of what that would mean and then also the mentality to do whatever it takes to defend your own goal.

VALUABLE POINT - Jesse Marsch saluted the importance of both the point and the clean sheet for Leeds United at Newcastle United. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

"First half for me, I think we play very, very well. And we're in the game or we're managing to find a few chances. And then second half, they decided to play very direct to then try to pick up some set-pieces and put balls in our box. And then it becomes about momentum and energy and then bending but not breaking. And, in general, we thought we did that really well.”

There was a grim determination in Leeds’ second half display and the full-time whistle was reward in particular for goalkeeper Illan Meslier, who made a number of saves but impressed mostly with his dominance and confidence at set-pieces.

“I'm always challenging him to mature with his presence in the goal, with his belief in himself, with his shrewdness in decision making and with saves and with crosses,” said Marsch.

"And for me, this was by being the last defender at the right time, the choices he made with the ball, the crosses that he caught. This is probably his best performance since I've been here, even with Liverpool. So I think we're seeing a goalkeeper that's growing right before our eyes and that's going to be really important for us.”

The January transfer window is due to open shortly but Marsch would not be drawn on Leeds’ interest in his former player Maximilian Wöber, RB Salzburg’s captain. Leeds are currently assessing a deal for the left-sided centre-back, who can also play left-back, where one of the squad’s most pressing needs exists. Wober is not only a player Marsch knows well, he’s one the Whites believe they can get for a good price, although they are also considering another couple of options with international experience.