START: Joe Gelhardt gets the nod in the starting XI this afternoon (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Jesse Marsch has selected 20-year-old forward Joe Gelhardt in his Leeds United starting XI to face Arsenal on Sunday afternoon.

The youngster has featured predominantly from the bench in recent weeks but has been handed his first start under the American head coach at the Emirates' Stadium.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of kick-off, Marsch explained his rationale: "Well, we felt like we need more of a natural striker. So Joffy I think brings that for us. So we put him up front."

Senior dressing room figure Rodrigo drops to the substitutes' bench against the Gunners, as Gelhardt takes his place in the starting line-up.

Captain Liam Cooper has travelled with the squad this afternoon but is not involved in the matchday group having withdrawn with a knee complaint prior to last weekend's defeat by Manchester City.

Marsch had predicted a Cooper return this weekend, but has reneged on that assertion, opting to preserve the defender for upcoming fixtures.

"The big news for us is that Liam Cooper is is still feeling his knee a little bit and we just didn't want to take the risk of playing him now and potentially losing him for the next fixture.