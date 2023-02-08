Rene Maric was appointed as March's assistant head coach last July but the 30-year-old has also left the club upon Marsch's removal from his position at Leeds. Marsch was axed as Whites head coach after Sunday's 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest which left the Whites fourth-bottom and only outside of the division's drop zone on goal difference.

Taking to social media, Maric voiced his regret about being unable to instill "different ideas" at Leeds but confidently predicted that results would improve and also vowed to return to Elland Road as a fan.

"Dear Leeds United fans, sadly my time at this historic club has come to an end," wrote Maric. "The Elland Road experience was unique and I can’t stress how privileged I felt in the dugout. The staff and people at the club carry this energy with them every day to work and it’s what made working with them so special.

MESSAGE: From former Whites assistant head coach Rene Maric, left, to Leeds United's fans. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

"I’m sorry that I couldn’t contribute more and further as it wasn’t possible to instill some of the different ideas the club envisioned for that great group of highly talented players that surely will be successful in the future. There is no doubt in my eyes that hopefully the results will come already this week.

"Thanks to Andrea Radrizzani, Victor Orta and Angus Kinnear for the long support even under the pressure of the results and some performances. Even if it’s not MOT anymore, it’s still ALAW and I will be at Elland Road between the fans to support this amazing club."

