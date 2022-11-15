Summerville’s emergence at Leeds United comes as little surprise to those who witnessed the then-teenager’s impact upon arriving at the club two summers ago. After a bedding in process, the Dutchman got to work for Mark Jackson’s Under-23 side, appearing in fits and starts but regularly impacting games. Last season, the youngster made his Premier League debut away to Newcastle United but remained some way off replicating the sort of form demonstrated in England’s top flight of late.

Summerville finished the 2021/22 campaign as Leeds Under-21s’ top scorer, despite his involvement at junior level decreasing in line with his selection in first-team matchday squads. Over the summer, the former Feyenoord man was handed the No. 10 shirt – to the surprise of many – replacing departing forward Raphinha who had left an indelible mark on the Elland Road support.

However, Summerville’s early season form this year has facilitated an eventual breakthrough at Leeds, rewarding the patience of coaches and director of football Victor Orta. Goals against Fulham, Liverpool, AFC Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur in consecutive matches mean the 21-year-old is currently Leeds’ second top scorer, boasting a conversion rate of 44 per cent.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Crysencio Summerville of Leeds United celebrates after scoring their team's first goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 12, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

In securing Summerville’s future over the summer – the Dutch Under-21 international put pen to paper on a new contract running until 2026 – Leeds have saved themselves the heartache of potentially losing one of their finest pet projects in recent years, and saved millions on adding attacking reinforcements in January. The club still recognise the need to supplement Jesse Marsch’s attacking options, however, Summerville joining the ranks of Luis Sinisterra, Jack Harrison and Brenden Aaronson as bonafide first-team options means Leeds are well-staffed in the positions behind centre-forward.

"I like giving young players opportunities because I've very seldomly been let down when they've shown that they're making progress,” Marsch said ahead of Leeds’ trip to Spurs last weekend. “You give them belief in themselves and in the process that typically they overachieve and then once they overachieve and get the taste of success, that can really motivate them to get even better.

"I mean, we could use plenty examples even since I've been here I mean, the number one right now is Cree [Summerville],” he added.