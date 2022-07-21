Jesse Marsch makes two changes in predicted Leeds United line-up to face Crystal Palace

In their second game against Aston Villa, Marsch made several changes to the side that started against Brisbane Roar, handing Leif Davis a chance to prove himself at left back and a first start for summer signing Luis Sinisterra.

The all-Premier League clash turned feisty in the later stages of the game, when Archie Gray suffered what looked to be a horror injury as Villa midfielder John McGinn inflicted a heavy challenge on the youngster.

This week, though, Gray has been back in training, working individually to recover from an affliction that is much lighter than Marsch first feared.

Meanwhile, United skipper Liam Cooper is still working his way back to fitness after suffering an injury to his achilles earlier this summer.

As the Whites gear up to play their final match before flying home to the UK, here is the XI that we think will line up against Palace:

1. GK - Illan Meslier Marsch said after the first game of pre-season that his first choice keeper would feature in the second and third games. He's looked sharp in training this week.

2. RB - Rasmus Kristensen The big Dane has caught the eye so far in pre-season and Cody Drameh's slight hamstring issue makes another Kristensen start likely.

3. LB - Leo Hjelde The youngster needs minutes and it wouldn't be a shock to see him or Pascal Struijk playing at left-back to let Marsch look at his other options, although Davis will feature at some point.

4. CB - Robin Koch Another player making an impressive start to pre-season. Marsch is keen to use him for offensive set-pieces, so keep an eye on him when Leeds line up dead balls in the Palace half.