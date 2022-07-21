Jesse Marsch makes two changes in predicted Leeds United line-up to face Crystal Palace

In their second game against Aston Villa, Marsch made several changes to the side that started against Brisbane Roar, handing Leif Davis a chance to prove himself at left back and a first start for summer signing Luis Sinisterra.
The all-Premier League clash turned feisty in the later stages of the game, when Archie Gray suffered what looked to be a horror injury as Villa midfielder John McGinn inflicted a heavy challenge on the youngster.
This week, though, Gray has been back in training, working individually to recover from an affliction that is much lighter than Marsch first feared.
Meanwhile, United skipper Liam Cooper is still working his way back to fitness after suffering an injury to his achilles earlier this summer.
As the Whites gear up to play their final match before flying home to the UK, here is the XI that we think will line up against Palace: