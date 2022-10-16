United’s Colombian international winger Luis Sinisterra returns to the Whites starting line-up having been suspended for last weekend’s 2-1 defeat at Crystal Palace. But striker Patrick Bamford drops out of the side and on to the bench as Marsch fields a front four of wingers Sinisterra and Jack Harrison behind Brenden Aaronson and Rodrigo.

Arsenal line up at Elland Road sat top of the division and Gunners boss Mikel Arteta starts Brazilian striker Jesus despite this week’s injury doubts. Summer signing Jesus missed Thursday night’s Europa League clash against Bodo/Glimt having suffered a blow to the head in the closing stages of Sunday’s 3-2 victory against Liverpool in which the striker was involved in several physical challenges.

Jesus was instructed to stay at home as Arsenal headed out for Norway and rested ahead of the visit to Elland Road. Arteta’s side recorded a 1-0 victory against Bodo/Glimt, after which Arteta revealed that Jesus still had some discomfort after the Liverpool victory.

The Gunners boss was unsure whether Jesus would be involved against Leeds but the forward starts as part of the usual potent front three of Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka. Junior Firpo is back from a recent minor niggle for Leeds but sits amongst the substitutes as Pascal Struijk again starts at left back.

Adam Forshaw, Leo Hjelde, Archie Gray and longer term absentee Stuart Dallas are all out for the Whites whilst Willy Gnonto drops off the bench. Emile Smith Rowe and Mohamed Elneny are longer term injuries for the Gunners for whom Oleksandr Zinchenko is again missing as Arteta names the same XI that started last weekend’s win against Liverpool. Former Whites loanees Ben White and Eddie Nketiah are both involved, White starting at right back and Nketiah on the bench.

Leeds United: Meslier; Kristensen, Cooper, Koch, Struijk; Adams, Roca; Sinisterra, Harrison; Aaronson, Rodrigo. Subs: Klaesson, Ayling, Firpo, Llorente, Klich, Summerville, Greenwood, Gelhardt, Bamford.

Arsenal: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Jesus. Subs: Turner, Tierney, Soares, Holding, Lokonga, Vieira, Nelson, Marquinhos, Nketiah.

