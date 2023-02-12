Jesse Marsch in running for unexpected Elland Road meeting after Leeds United sacking
Former Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch is reportedly in the running for an immediate Premier League return after Monday’s sacking
Southampton are considering the American as a potential candidate to replace Nathan Jones at St Mary’s Stadium, after the ex-Luton Town boss was sacked just three months into the job. The Athletic report the south coast club have drawn up a shortlist of potential managers to succeed Jones, which includes Marsch who remains in the United Kingdom following Monday’s sacking.
The American presided over two wins in his final 17 league matches at Elland Road and was relieved of his duties a week ago after defeat by Nottingham Forest. Leeds are currently on a nine-game winless run in the Premier League, after drawing with and losing to Man United in back-to-back fixtures this week.
Meanwhile, Southampton are bottom of the Premier League table, four points adrift of safety and Leeds United in 17th place.
Marsch’s history working within the Red Bull coaching sphere is reportedly a key factor in Southampton’s interest, who fired former RB Leipzig coach Ralph Hasenhuttl earlier this season. The American employs a similar style of play, hinged upon high-pressing and centrality, similar to his Austrian counterpart Hasenhuttl, who spent just shy of four years at St Mary’s Stadium.
Leeds’ search for a new manager enters its second week with former AFC Ajax coach Alfred Schreuder the new frontrunner. The 50-year-old was sighted at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon while chief executive Angus Kinnear claimed the club were ‘well advanced’ in their bid to appoint a new manager.
If Marsch takes charge at Southampton, one of his first fixtures will be a visit to Elland Road. Leeds host the Saints on February 25 – almost a year to the day since the 49-year-old was installed as Marcelo Bielsa’s replacement.