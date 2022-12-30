The American is expected to make his first appearance since the World Cup after serving a one-match suspension against Manchester City earlier this week. Marsch is also hopeful that Jack Harrison and Crysencio Summerville will be passed fit, in order to bolster the head coach’s options in attack.

Patrick Bamford will not play a part at St James’ Park this weekend, however, as the 29-year-old is yet to return to training following groin surgery this month. Marsch predicts Bamford will be back on the training pitch at Thorp Arch on ‘Sunday [or] Monday’.

"[Bamford is] Probably not in training until next week, hopefully Sunday [or] Monday,” Marsch said in his pre-match press conference.

Jesse Marsch says Patrick Bamford has not been at '100 per cent' since he arrived at the club in February this year (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

"We know that Patrick can score goals in bunches. He’s proven that,” the 49-year-old added, posed with the question of whether Leeds can rely on the beleaguered striker.

“He hasn't been at 100 per cent since I've been here. He just hasn't.

"That being said he's created a tonne of chances. And it's unfortunate that some of them haven't fallen the way that he's wanted.

"We're hopeful that this diagnosis and this surgery can really be kind of a big part of the physical equation and solution for what's necessary for Patrick. His attitude has been good, he's doing everything he can and again, hopefully we get him going next week.”

On Summerville and Harrison, Marsch was slightly more optimistic: “Now we get Tyler Adams back, which we think will be a major boost for us. Hopefully Summerville and Harrison as well and then, we can look to push that game still physically in the way we want.”