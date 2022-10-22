Fifth-bottom Leeds are swiftly back to action on Sunday afternoon with the visit of the Cottagers who moved ninth in the Premier League table through Thursday evening's 3-0 win at home to Aston Villa. Marsch's side suffered a fifth defeat from their last seven games the same night through a 2-0 defeat at Leicester City, piling fans' pressure on the Whites boss who believes the first goal will be hugely important in tomorrow's clash at Elland Road .

"It's massive," said United’s American head coach. "I think a good start, a confident start, a goal in general. We need goals and the lead would be massively important for us. We love Elland Road, I love Elland Road, I love our fans. We need them right now and we need to be unified. They helped us last year in tough moments and we need them now."Assessing what he was expecting from Fulham, Marsch highlighted the importance of dealing with striker Aleksandar Mitrovic who has already netted eight goals so far this season. Marsch said: “They're a good footballing team and they spread the field really well."They're a good passing team. Mitrovic is a very dangerous player - one of the most clever players in the league and we'll have to manage him in the right way. I think they've had a good campaign and a really good start to the season so it won't be easy."