Gelhardt limped out of Monday night's Under 23s win over Crystal Palace in the first half with what Leeds believed to be a dead leg.

He was assessed on Tuesday morning and Marsch says the youngster is yet to train this week but he could yet feature at Vicarage Road.

"He hasn't trained every day this week but we think he'll train tomorrow and be available for the weekend," said Marsch.

"With him, it's been so unfortunate, a back problem, a false Covid, this injury. We can second guess ourselves about players playing in the 23s if they're needed for the first team but they need minutes, they need to put our style of play into practise and it was really important for him to play in this [23s] match for us."

As for the rest of the squad, Tyler Roberts continues to undergo rehabilitation after a hamstring operation, Junior Firpo is still recovering from a knee problem, Patrick Bamford is out with a foot problem and Jamie Shackleton is nearing a return to full training.

"No real updates other than Tyler, Junior and Patrick are all making good progress and Jamie Shackleton is almost ready to train but not quite," said Marsch.

"I think all of the rest of the players are ready to go."

COULD FEATURE - Joe Gelhardt is expected to train on Friday and could feature for Leeds United against Watford on Saturday. Pic: Getty

Marsch welcomed both Liam Cooper and Kalvin Phillips back to the Leeds side last weekend in the 1-1 draw with Southampton. Cooper played the full game while Phillips came off the bench in the second half and both impressed the head coach.

"Liam put a courageous 90-plus minute performance in and was one of the best players on the pitch," said the American.