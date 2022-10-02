Leeds United’s resolve was tested on their return to Premier League action on Sunday as the Whites played out a goalless draw at home to Aston Villa.

Summer signing Luis Sinisterra was shown a red card after picking up his second booking of the game shortly following the restart, meaning Leeds were forced to play out the remaining half hour with ten men.

Prior to Leeds’ 0-0 draw, though, head coach Jesse Marsch stated the team had been working on ‘man-down’ tactics during their unplanned, month-long break.

"We've gotten a little bit healthier,” Marsch said in his pre-match press conference.

"We've been able to talk a little bit more. We were able to work on a little bit more man-down tactics. We were able to work through a little bit more with set pieces with some of the things that we want to achieve in all the phases of the match,” he added, the reference to preparing with ten men nothing more than a throwaway comment.

Leeds swiftly changed to a defensive 5-3-1 formation after Sinisterra’s expulsion, bringing Junior Firpo on for Marc Roca, operating a U-shape in defence to limit Villa’s man advantage.

The team weathered Steven Gerrard’s side’s late pressure to hold out for a point and maintain their unbeaten start in the league at home.

Marsch admitted during his post-match press conference that he had submitted a video to the players in preparation for an eventuality in which Leeds go down to ten men.