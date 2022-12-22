Assistant Rene Maric revealed on Wednesday evening that Leeds’ squad had been hit by illness, leading to several players sitting out Tuesday’s open training session at Thorp Arch, as well as the 4-2 defeat to AS Monaco in midweek. The Austrian also stated that he believed goalkeeper Illan Meslier was in with a chance of making the starting XI in Leeds’ next fixture, having missed each of United’s mid-season friendlies with a bout of glandular fever.

Jesse Marsch has provided further clarification on the status of his squad, echoing Maric’s hope that the majority of absentees will be available next week to face Manchester City.

“Yesterday, we didn't have a bunch of guys in the mix because of a few little injuries and then we had a sickness kind of going around the team,” Marsch said.

“Klichy was sick, we had a few other guys sick the night before, the day of the match but we’re hopeful everyone can be healthy and back in training this week, with exception to Stuart [Dallas] who had another surgery yesterday to clean things up.

“Luis Sinisterra we think is making great progress. We feel like he's on track. We have to be a little bit cautious with this injury but you know, we're hopeful that in a couple weeks he can be back in training, but we're hopeful that everyone else is back in training this week,” Marsch added.

“Coops had a minor calf injury and Jack Harrison had a small adductor injury. They should be training this week.”

“He was on the pitch today, and he should be in training as well this week,” Marsch added on Crysencio Summerville.

“Rodrigo was scheduled to play in the match until the afternoon. Then we just felt like he was a little feeling a little bit of a tightness in his hamstring. So we decided to hold him out.”

