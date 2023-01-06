Wober is expected to feature this weekend as the Whites travel to Cardiff City in the FA Cup Third Round. The 24-year-old was presented to fans at Elland Road on Wednesday night prior to Leeds’ 2-2 draw against West Ham.

Leeds agreed an undisclosed fee with FC Red Bull Salzburg, understood to be in the region of £10-12 million, for the former Red Bulls’ captain who can play in three different positions: centre-back, left-back and defensive midfield.

Chief executive Angus Kinnear highlighted this fact in his pre-match programme notes, whilst Jesse Marsch also alluded to Wober’s positional versatility in his post-match press conference, as well as commending the defender’s leadership qualities.

"Well, the one thing I know about Max is that he's a leader, that he is very intelligent player,” the American began.

"He's gifted in the sense that he can play multiple positions. And I think that as a starting point, that's how we will be thinking about things, how we can use him at left-back, or how we use Pascal, a little bit left-back, centre-back, he [Wober] can play as a six.”

"I think just getting him into the group and getting him up to speed, I think he's [got] potential to play on Sunday, he looks pretty fit. He knows the principles of how we will play. So I'm really hopeful in a lot of ways that he can help us perform,” Marsch added.