Jesse Marsch explains what new Leeds United signing brings to dressing room amid debut prediction
Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch has hailed January addition Max Wober as a ‘leader’ ahead of the Austrian international’s debut for the club
Wober is expected to feature this weekend as the Whites travel to Cardiff City in the FA Cup Third Round. The 24-year-old was presented to fans at Elland Road on Wednesday night prior to Leeds’ 2-2 draw against West Ham.
Leeds agreed an undisclosed fee with FC Red Bull Salzburg, understood to be in the region of £10-12 million, for the former Red Bulls’ captain who can play in three different positions: centre-back, left-back and defensive midfield.
Chief executive Angus Kinnear highlighted this fact in his pre-match programme notes, whilst Jesse Marsch also alluded to Wober’s positional versatility in his post-match press conference, as well as commending the defender’s leadership qualities.
"Well, the one thing I know about Max is that he's a leader, that he is very intelligent player,” the American began.
"He's gifted in the sense that he can play multiple positions. And I think that as a starting point, that's how we will be thinking about things, how we can use him at left-back, or how we use Pascal, a little bit left-back, centre-back, he [Wober] can play as a six.”
"I think just getting him into the group and getting him up to speed, I think he's [got] potential to play on Sunday, he looks pretty fit. He knows the principles of how we will play. So I'm really hopeful in a lot of ways that he can help us perform,” Marsch added.
Wober’s debut could come as part of a second-string XI at the Cardiff City Stadium. Leeds have moved their Under-21s fixture against Nottingham Forest to this evening, as opposed to the day after their FA Cup tie when it was initially scheduled to have been played.