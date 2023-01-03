Leeds’ first of two fixtures this week will see them take on David Moyes’ West Ham United at Elland Road on Wednesday evening; a game which Marsch admits feels like a final. The American attributes no greater significance to the Hammers’ visit, but acknowledges the importance of each match Leeds compete in.

Moyes has vast experience as a Premier League manager, but has a particularly poor track record on the road against ‘Big Six’ teams, failing to win away in 70 attempts. Marsch on the other hand recorded an improbable victory over Liverpool at Anfield earlier this season, inside his first nine months at the helm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both managers will be feeling the pressure ahead of this week’s fixture with Leeds in 14th and West Ham three spots below in 17th position. The Hammers are out of the relegation zone on goal difference meanwhile Leeds are a somewhat uncomfortable two points ahead of Nottingham Forest in 18th place.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 31: Jesse Marsch, Manager of Leeds United, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Leeds United at St. James Park on December 31, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Speaking ahead of his side’s latest fixture, Marsch said with a knowing smile: “It’s always stressful. It’s like I hate my job but I have to keep going.”

"I try to enjoy the moments and try to be there for the team for what they need, but I hate the stress.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marsch’s initial tongue-in-cheek comment speaks to the wider truth that Premier League management is stressful, given what is at stake, particularly in Leeds’ immediate future. The 49-year-old admits that he feels the jeopardy of each individual matchday, so much so that any given fixture feels like a cup final.

"I mean, yes and no,” Marsch said, on whether Wednesday’s game is a ‘must-win’ affair. “Obviously you look at the table, you say West Ham is a competitor for where we are. We're playing at home. We want to find a way to get a result but I just feel like this every week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You play some opponents and they’re the giants but it's just every week, every game for where we are as a team and as a club; it's every game feels like a final.”