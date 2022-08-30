Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jesse Marsch was non-committal on Daniel James’ Leeds United future during his post-match press conference following the Whites’ 1-1 draw with Everton.

The American was posed with the question after links to Tottenham Hotspur arose last week, suggesting the London club were keen to add the wide player.

"I like Dan,” Marsch began.

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Leeds manager Jesse Marsch and Dan James thank the traveling supporters during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Leeds United at American Express Community Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

"I think he's been a big part of what we've done here, before I came and since I've been here. I don't anticipate big movements in the group, but we have to just see what happens in the next 24 hours," he told journalists.

Marsch has seen his squad supplemented by Luis Sinisterra this summer, while Crysencio Summerville was handed the No. 10 jersey upon signing a new long-term contract with the club.

Factoring in the form of summer signing Brenden Aaronson and Jack Harrison, chances for James have been limited so far.