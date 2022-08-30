Jesse Marsch does not rule out Leeds United exit for international winger after Premier League links
Jesse Marsch does not anticipate any exits from his first-team group between now and the end of the transfer window on Thursday evening
Jesse Marsch was non-committal on Daniel James’ Leeds United future during his post-match press conference following the Whites’ 1-1 draw with Everton.
The American was posed with the question after links to Tottenham Hotspur arose last week, suggesting the London club were keen to add the wide player.
"I like Dan,” Marsch began.
"I think he's been a big part of what we've done here, before I came and since I've been here. I don't anticipate big movements in the group, but we have to just see what happens in the next 24 hours," he told journalists.
Marsch has seen his squad supplemented by Luis Sinisterra this summer, while Crysencio Summerville was handed the No. 10 jersey upon signing a new long-term contract with the club.
Factoring in the form of summer signing Brenden Aaronson and Jack Harrison, chances for James have been limited so far.
Colombian international Sinisterra started against Everton despite not yet being 90-minute fit, replacing James who started at the American Express Community Stadium last weekend.