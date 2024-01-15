Jesse Marsch has been reflecting on what he feels was an unfair sacking from Leeds United.

Former Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch believes he should not have been sacked during the Whites' relegation season. The American managed to save Leeds from the drop during his early days in charge, but he failed to build on that relative success during his first full season in charge.

The Whites were back in relegation trouble by the time Marsch was handed his P45, and after Javi Gracia and Sam Allardyce endured disappointing spells, relegation to the Championship was confirmed. Given how things got even worse after Marsch, some will have wondered whether the decision to sack the American was the right one, at least in hindsight.

But ultimately, Marsch only managed 11 wins from his 37 games in charge, and he gave the Whites board a difficult decision to make. Still, speaking on Simon Jordan's podcast, Marsch claimed his side were 'trending' in the right direction before he was sacked.

“There was chaos before I came. I don’t believe I should’ve been sacked because if you look at the metrics, we were trending in the right direction," he said. "Shortly after I left, it fell off a cliff and ensued again. Did we achieve as much as I’d have liked to? No.

“When you look at the eye test and the metrics, at everything we were doing to put the team back on the right track, we were moving in the right direction. We did good work, we were in a good place, and it's a shame for me. My heart was broken.”