Jesse Marsch details Leeds United's striker recruitment process as transfer window nears deadline
Jesse Marsch says Leeds United are speaking to clubs and agents over potential striker signings as the summer transfer window nears its deadline.
The Whites have sought to strengthen Marsch’s forward options in the market, making attempts to land former loanee Eddie Nketiah prior to his signing a new deal at Arsenal, and Belgian star Charles De Ketelaere, who eventually joined AC Milan.
With less than a week to go in the window, Marsch says Leeds are staying alert to possibilities.
“Striker yes,” he said when asked if he would still like to bolster his squad.
Most Popular
-
1
Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings and matchday picture gallery as Whites defeat Barnsley
-
2
Striker revelation almost enough to force complete Leeds United transfer window rethink
-
3
Leeds United show yet more evidence of big change - Graham Smyth's Verdict on Carabao Cup win
-
4
Leeds United fans love what Leo Hjelde did during Barnsley scuffle
-
5
Graham Potter confirms Brighton duo missing Leeds United fixture as 'long-term' prediction made
“I think how likely it is, it's dependent a lot on how things play out and what availabilities are of players.
"We don't have a surplus of big amounts of money to bring in a huge transfer but we've done a good job of valuating players of a high interest to us. We're waiting to see, having good communication with clubs and agents to see if there is flexibility in their contracts to still add another piece to what we're doing.”
Marsch says he and Andrea Radrizzani have been in constant dialogue over the needs of the team and appreciates the majority owner’s input and support.
"I want to be fair to Andrea, he’s committed in every way to every request I’ve had since I’ve been here,” said the head coach.
"We’re operating within a budget that is defined, we’re trying to find flexibility and being aggressive with some options but doing it in a way that honours Andrea’s input.
"We talk daily, then there’s the conversations between Victor and Angus and us to make sure we’re all on the same page. Over the transfer period, we kind of ebb and flow based on the development of the team. Everybody sees things the same way. In the end that’s what’s most important, either to move players out or in, to be done with the exact strategy of what we need.”
The sale of both Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha, for around £93m, has allowed Leeds to reinvest in the squad, adding five senior players – four of whom have international experience. Of the new boys, Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson and Marc Roca have shone in an impressive start to the Premier League season, while Luis Sinisterra had a hand in all three goals in the Carabao Cup win over Barnsley and is working towards full match fitness. Rasmus Kristensen has had a slower start than expected but no one at Leeds has any fear over his ability to adapt to life in the Premier League, having excelled under Marsch’s management previously.