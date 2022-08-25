Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Whites have sought to strengthen Marsch’s forward options in the market, making attempts to land former loanee Eddie Nketiah prior to his signing a new deal at Arsenal, and Belgian star Charles De Ketelaere, who eventually joined AC Milan.

With less than a week to go in the window, Marsch says Leeds are staying alert to possibilities.

“Striker yes,” he said when asked if he would still like to bolster his squad.

“I think how likely it is, it's dependent a lot on how things play out and what availabilities are of players.

"We don't have a surplus of big amounts of money to bring in a huge transfer but we've done a good job of valuating players of a high interest to us. We're waiting to see, having good communication with clubs and agents to see if there is flexibility in their contracts to still add another piece to what we're doing.”

Marsch says he and Andrea Radrizzani have been in constant dialogue over the needs of the team and appreciates the majority owner’s input and support.

"I want to be fair to Andrea, he’s committed in every way to every request I’ve had since I’ve been here,” said the head coach.

CONSTANT TALKS - Jesse Marsch says he and majority owner Andrea Radrizzani talk daily on the transfer needs of the Leeds United squad. Pic: Getty

"We’re operating within a budget that is defined, we’re trying to find flexibility and being aggressive with some options but doing it in a way that honours Andrea’s input.

"We talk daily, then there’s the conversations between Victor and Angus and us to make sure we’re all on the same page. Over the transfer period, we kind of ebb and flow based on the development of the team. Everybody sees things the same way. In the end that’s what’s most important, either to move players out or in, to be done with the exact strategy of what we need.”