Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch held court with the media on Friday afternoon, making reference to Italian international striker Wilfried Gnonto as he answered questions from the local press.

18-year-old Gnonto has been linked with a Leeds switch in recent days and is ‘highly-rated’ by United, according to the Whites’ head coach.

"We know him,” Marsch said. “I think we think very highly of him. He's a young, talented player. I think we're very active in pursuing things and we have some strategies. And let's see how they play out.

DUESSELDORF, GERMANY - JUNE 13: Wilfried Gnonto of Italy departs to Dusseldorf Airport on June 13, 2022 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We still have time and I think that there will be movement with us and with other teams, I think some dominoes will start to fall and then we have to be prepared to act on those situations.”

Marsch also acknowledged the patience Leeds supporters have needed to show given the length of time which has passed since their last addition a month ago.

“It's a long time since we've made our last transfer but I can tell you that the conversations and the work behind the scenes has been very, very active.

"I didn't even know that that's [Gnonto links] out there, but we know who he is. With him, it'd be more of a long term project,” Marsch said, stating he did not consider the four-cap Italy international a ‘Premier League-ready’ player yet.