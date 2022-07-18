Jesse Marsch addresses Leeds United left back thinking, Junior Firpo regret and Leif Davis chat

Firpo joined Leeds from Barcelona for 15m euros last summer to become the club's new first choice left back but the defender's first season at Elland Road was continually disrupted by injuries and three cases of Covid-19.

The 25-year-old impressed in United's pre-season friendly against Blackpool earlier this month but then suffered a fresh injury setback that is set to keep him out for around eight weeks.

Marsch, though, has made a prediction about the importance that Firpo will hold upon his return and in the meantime has laid down the challenge to Davis surrounding what happens next.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CHALLENGE: To Leeds United left back Leif Davis, above, from Whites boss Jesse Marsch. Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images.

Davis, 22, spent last season on loan at Championship side Bournemouth but has returned to Leeds and started Sunday's pre-season friendly against Aston Villa in the left back role.

The former Cherries loanee produced a solid performance but conceded what Marsch felt was a harsh second-half penalty for handball which Danny Ings converted for the only goal of the game.

Davis was replaced by another left back option in Leo Hjelde for the final 22 minutes and Marsch has also deployed Jack Harrison as a left back this summer.

The versatile Stuart Dallas spent large parts of last season playing in the position but the Northern Ireland international is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a femoral fracture.

Pascal Struijk is another option to play on the left of the defence but Leeds were evaluating their left back options even before Firpo's injury and Marsch admitted last week that the setback had left United giving the matter even more focus in terms of possibly looking for another new recruit.

Asked about Firpo's absence and how much of an impact that would have on the team, Marsch reasoned: "The unfortunate part is Junior had been having a really good pre-season and he's grown a lot since I've been here.

"He's going to be an important player for us.

"Leif Davis has stepped in and even when I spoke to him, I said ‘I don't want to treat this like a trial, but the reality is, it is kind of a trial.’

"The penalty is a little unfair. When your hands are in close by your body, I'm not sure those should be given as penalties.

"It's always a little bit of a grey area, but certainly the first one is definitely not a penalty.