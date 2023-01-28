The 26-year-old netted Leeds’ second goal in a 3-1 win over the League One outfit as the Whites secured passage to the Fifth Round of the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon. Firpo started at left-back, as he did against Cardiff City in United’s 2-2 Third Round draw and subsequent replay.

Marsch was unaware Firpo’s well-taken strike was his first for the club, but addressed the difficult period he has endured since joining in the summer of 2021.

"I think Junior has been really good,” the head coach said. “I know he's had a tough time here with injuries and with fans sometimes being dissatisfied with him, but his mentality to work for the team and to try to get himself into really good form has been good and I think now he's played in three cup matches, and I think he's been one of our best players in all three of those matches.”

Junior Firpo celebrates scoring Leeds' second goal. Accrington Stanley v Leeds United. FA Cup 4th round. Wham Stadium. 28 January 2023. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Firpo missed the beginning of the 2022/23 campaign through injury, and as a result was usurped as first-choice left-back by Dutchman Pascal Struijk. The Spaniard has battled fitness issues throughout his 18-month stint at Elland Road, but Marsch is pleased the defender is once again a viable option from that side of the back four.

"I think we're getting him fit. We're getting him sharp and I think he's challenging and knocking on the door to get himself in the starting XI for league matches as well,” Marsch added.

Firpo was robbed of a first Leeds goal in the previous round of the FA Cup as Cardiff defender Joel Bagan handled the United man’s goal-bound shot on the line and was shown a straight red card.