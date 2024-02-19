Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch has spoken out on the legal action the club were considering against Everton during his time at Elland Road. The Whites were one of several clubs threatening to sue the Toffees for breaking the Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability rules.

Everton were deducted 10 points back in November for their financial fair play breach, and according to the Daily Mail, they could learn the outcome of their appeal this week. However, they were hit with a second charge last month, along with Nottingham Forest, that could see even more competition points taken away from them.

While Everton are at serious risk of relegation this season, the offences occurred while Leeds were still in the Premier League of course, and that comes as a huge frustration to Marsch, who was dismissed by the Whites a little over a year ago.

"We were aware of some of the Fair Play issues going on at Everton," Marsch said on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football when asked about the rule breaks at Goodison Park and the possibility of legal action. "Obviously Leeds United was a part of the original lawsuit that started to push the button to challenge the status of Everton.

"It's always hard for any of us to understand exactly what are the charges, what exactly happened. With me and my football club, it was just about focusing on what we could control and performing the best that we could under the circumstances.

"However, obviously looking back, it would have been nice to experience some of those points deductions in the years that they were happening and the years I was at Leeds United."

