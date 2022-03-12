Enjoy these photo memories of Jermaine Beckford in action for Leeds United. PIC: Getty

Jermaine Beckford: Photo memories of a magic moments striker

He's the striker who will always be revered by the Elland Road faithful for providing those magic moments that memories are made of.

Jermaine Beckford scored when it mattered - the winner against Manchester United at Old Trafford in the FA Cup third round and the goal against Bristol Rovers that secured promotion back to the Championship. Not bad for a forward who was plying his trade with non-league Wealdstone, while working as a windscreen fitter for the RAC when United came calling in March 2006. It took a profitable loan spell at Scunthorpe United to light Beckford’s goalscoring fires in the Football League, with Leeds reaping an ever bigger harvest in 2007/08. He finished as United’s top goalscorer with 20 goals and was named the club’s ‘Player of the Year’ before backing it up superbly with 27 league goals and 34 goals in all competitions in the 2008/09 season. Enjoy these rarely-seen photos of a striker whose goal-laden Whites career will never be forgotten by a generation of fans. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time

1. Jermaine Beckford in focus

Jermaine Beckford argues with Pompey's Pedro Mendes during the Carling Cup second round clash at Fratton Park in August 2007.

2. Jermaine Beckford in focus

Jermaine Beckford scores from the penalty spot during the Coca-Cola Division One clash against Swindon Town at Elland Road in November 2007.

3. Jermaine Beckford in focus

Jermaine Beckford takes the ball past Northampton Town goalkeeper Mark Bunn but misses the target with his shot during the League One clash at the Sixfields Stadium in February 2008.

4. Jermaine Beckford in focus

Jermaine Beckford scores from the penalty spot during the League One clash against Nottingham Forest at Elland Road in February 2008.

