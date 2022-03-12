Jermaine Beckford: Photo memories of a magic moments striker

Jermaine Beckford scored when it mattered - the winner against Manchester United at Old Trafford in the FA Cup third round and the goal against Bristol Rovers that secured promotion back to the Championship. Not bad for a forward who was plying his trade with non-league Wealdstone, while working as a windscreen fitter for the RAC when United came calling in March 2006. It took a profitable loan spell at Scunthorpe United to light Beckford’s goalscoring fires in the Football League, with Leeds reaping an ever bigger harvest in 2007/08. He finished as United’s top goalscorer with 20 goals and was named the club’s ‘Player of the Year’ before backing it up superbly with 27 league goals and 34 goals in all competitions in the 2008/09 season. Enjoy these rarely-seen photos of a striker whose goal-laden Whites career will never be forgotten by a generation of fans. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time