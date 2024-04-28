Jermaine Beckford defends key Leeds United figure but with Whites admission

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Farke’s Whites headed for Friday night’s Championship clash at Queens Park Rangers looking to pull four points clear of Ipswich Town in the division’s second automatic promotion place yet instead suffered their heaviest loss of the season via a 4-0 defeat.

Speaking on Sky Sports, former-Whites star Beckford admitted that the performance and setback left him scratching his head. Beckford, though, says Farke deserves huge credit for turning relegated Leeds around to amass 90 points so far this season with just one game remaining in the shape of next weekend’s final day hosting of Southampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Assessing the 4-0 defeat, Beckford declared: “A little bit of context to that is obviously only two wins in their last seven games.

DEFENCE: From Jermaine Beckford. above. Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images.

"But there’s only three losses this calendar year since January 1 so when you take that into account, you look at where Leeds United started off the season, the slow start to the season, the influx of players leaving the club on loan, a couple of players coming in, Daniel Farke has done an incredible job.

"Ninety points, he has managed to reach the 90 point mark after 45 games I think that is phenomenal in itself. The dip in form at this stage of the season, with the possibility of going into the play-offs, is, I wouldn't call it alarming but it is definitely something that needs addressing.