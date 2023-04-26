Jermaine Beckford and Robbie Savage questioned Javi Gracia’s decision to leave Willy Gnonto on the bench as Leeds United drew 1-1 with Leicester City on Tuesday night.

Leeds took a 1-0 lead at Elland Road through Luis Sinisterra’s header from Jack Harrison’s superb cross but the Colombian was forced off before half time with another injury worry.

The Foxes levelled matters with 10 minutes remaining as Jamie Vardy finished off a swift attacking move with a shot placed into the bottom corner.

Alongside the change made to replace the injured Sinisterra with Crysencio Summerville, Javi Gracia made just one other substitution as Brendan Aaronson was introduced in place of Rodrigo after 68 minutes.

Gnonto’s name was chanted by supporters throughout parts of the second half, but the Italian international remained on the bench.

The forward picked up a minor injury during last month’s international break but has not started a game since being declared fit.

Former Leeds striker Beckford was baffled by the decision to leave Gnonto on the bench for the entire game, as a draw leaves Leeds just two points above the bottom three with a game in hand.

"He is a fantastic football player, he is so direct but he has such close control. The fans buzz off that sort of stuff," said Beckford on BT Sport at full time.

Asked by presenter Jake Humphrey why he didn't feature, Beckford said: "I don't know."

He continued: "There was another opportunity to bring him on, when Brenden Aaronson came on. There were only two subs and one was forced. That was bizarre.

"He works hard, he has got that side of the game. He has a naughty little streak, he works his socks off. I don't understand it."

Ex-Leicester midfielder Savage felt Gnonto should have been utilised. He said bluntly: "Here with the crowd, you have to bring him on. It is a poor decision."